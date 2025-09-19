A'ja Wilson Wears Nike "Peach Jam" Sneakers in Aces' Game 3 Win
Thursday was another unforgettable day in the already historic career of A'ja Wilson.
Not only was Wilson named Co-Defensive Player of the Year (her third time winning the award), but she also led the Las Vegas Aces to a narrow 74-73 Game 3 victory, which eliminated the Seattle Storm in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.
Wilson provided a clutch 38-point performance in the win-or-go-home game while debuting an unreleased colorway of her first signature sneaker (which has already been a massive success in the footwear industry).
According to Sole Retriever, Wilson debuted a player-exclusive version of the Nike A'One EYBL "Peach Jam" colorway.
Below is a detailed look and a breakdown of what fans must know about the unreleased shoes.
Wilson's player-exclusive Nike A'One EYBL "Peach Jam" colorway features a beautiful blend of blue hues and peach to pay homage to the iconic youth basketball tournament.
The EYBL stands for Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, and the Peach Jam basketball tournament is played each July in North Augusta, South Carolina. Of course, that is not far from Wilson's hometown of Columbia.
Wilson's influence in South Carolina will only grow as her alma mater, the South Carolina Gamecocks, kicks off a new partnership with Nike starting next year. Wilson's signature line will play a vital role in the partnership between Nike and South Carolina.
More: Malia Obama directed A'ja Wilson's first Nike sneaker commercial.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, Wilson's "Peach Jam" sneakers are not expected to be released to the public.
However, fans can choose from several exciting colorways of the Nike A'One in adult and kid sizes at Nike.com as well as most footwear retailers.
Wilson's first signature basketball shoe launched earlier this year, with the first handful of colorways selling out. Luckily for sneakerheads, the supply has steadily grown to meet the high demand of consumers.
The WNBA Playoffs are heating up, so fans can expect more fire sneakers from Wilson and Nike. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
