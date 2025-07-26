A'ja Wilson Debuts Nike A'One "AKA" for Sorority Sisters
On Friday night, the Minnesota Lynx defeated the Las Vegas Aces 109-78. Despite the lopsided loss, Aces center A'ja Wilson had one of the best highlights of the night.
It was not Wilson's 15 points and seven rebounds; instead, it was a new colorway of her first signature sneaker. Wilson debuted the Nike A'One in a player-exclusive "AKA" colorway.
The Las Vegas Aces social media team teased the unreleased kicks on social media before the game. Check out the pictures and breakdown below.
The Nike A'One "AKA" colorway was a beautiful tribute to Wilson's sorority sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA). The three-time WNBA MVP was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha during her collegiate career with the South Carolina Gamecocks.
This time, the Nike A'One sported a Salmon Pink upper complemented by Apple Green detailing on the Nike Swoosh logos and signature A'ja logos.
Nike officially launched Wilson's long-awaited signature sneaker in March 2025 in adult ($110) and kid ($90) sizes. After the initial "Pink Aura" colorway hit shelves, Nike has flooded the marketplace with several exciting styles.
That is great news as the Nike A'One is readily available in different colorways, so athletes and fans should have no problems finding a pair of Wilson's debut hoop shoes online at Nike.com. But will the "AKA" colorway ever be released?
Currently, there is no release information for the "AKA" colorway. That leads us to believe it will be a player-exclusive style.
But then again, Nike has done a commendable job of dropping rare colorways of its signature basketball shoes.
The Nike A'One features a lightweight, breathable mesh upper. The midsole has a combination of Cushlon 3.0 inside of a firmer foam carrier for stability. Lastly, a lateral TPU outrigger helps keep the foot in place.
Whether hooping or hanging out with friends and family, the Nike A'One is a great shoe for any occasion. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
