USMNT World Cup Dreams Fueling Perfect Vancouver Whitecaps MLS, Cascadia Cup Start

For a team north of the Canada-United States border, Vancouver Whitecaps FC are getting the most out of some highly-touted American talent.

On Saturday, the Whitecaps picked up their third win in three games, knocking off Cascadia Cup rivals, the Portland Timbers, with a dominating 4–1 showing at Providence Park.

The perfect 3-0-0 start, which had earlier seen them beat Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC in MLS action, simply continues the form that led them to a record-breaking 2025 campaign and to the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup finals.

While German legend Thomas Müller may be the face of the club, it’s been a trio of U.S. men’s national team-capped stars playing a crucial role once again.

Sebastian Berhalter scored and added an assist against Portland, while continuing his standout deliveries from set pieces as he targets manager Mauricio Pochettino’s World Cup team.

At the same time, recently capped Brian White netted a brace for his second and third goals of the season and center back Tristan Blackmon, who could have an outside shot at the World Cup squad, scored on a Berhalter set piece.

Sebastian comin' in clutch and Brian White with the finish for his 81st goal 😮‍💨🔥#VWFC | #PORvVAN pic.twitter.com/bpCAhiZyWl — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) March 8, 2026

“It was our strongest performance yet this season,” manager Jesper Sørensen said, despite seeing his team’s streak of 421 clean sheet minutes across MLS and Concacaf Champions Cup play disappear.

Berhalter’s World Cup Hopes

Sebastian Berhalter impressed in his showings with the USMNT in the fall. | Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/Getty Images

As much as the focus remains on a strong start to the season, several Whitecaps players know just how vital these performances can be in cracking a World Cup squad.

For Berhalter, who impressed with the USMNT in the fall international window with a goal and assist in a 5–1 win over Uruguay, his stellar form with two goals and an assist this MLS season, as well as exquisite set piece delivery, is vital.

“I’m still just trying to do the best I can every day with Vancouver and playing the best I can in games,” he said Tuesday before facing Portland, as USMNT World Cup kicks off against Paraguay looms.

“It is still a ways away and I work better when I just stay in the moment. So, if I make the team, it would be incredible, but if not, I’m still going to keep working.”

Other Whitecaps players who could be in the World Cup mix, in addition to Berhalter, include White and Blackmon for the USMNT, Andrés Cubas for Paraguay, recent AFCON champion with Senegal Cheikh Sabaly, and potential Canada defenders Sam Adekugbe and Ralph Priso.

Following the win against Portland, the Whitecaps will have 11 MLS games before the 2026 World Cup break, with at least two more in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Cascadia Cup Chase Begins

Brian White (left) and Sebastian Berhalter (middle) were pivotal to Vancouver’s win on Saturday night. | Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Vancouver’s perfect start to 2026 only fuels hopes of a lengthy run across all competitions, especially after silencing the always-intense atmosphere the Timbers Army brings to Cascadia matches.

The win puts them in pole position to chase a ninth Cascadia Cup, awarded to the best team among Portland, Vancouver and the Seattle Sounders based on regular-season matchups.

“These are the games you really enjoy,” said White, who has usually started his past seasons slowly, but has found his goalscoring touch in the first three games.

“Portland has such great support from the fans, the stadium’s great, so we really get up for these games. Obviously, when you’re driving in, you’re getting the ‘birds’ and everything. So, it’s nice to score a couple of goals and silence the crowd a little bit.”

The Whitecaps have won a competition-high eight Cascadia Cups, but have alternated victories with Portland in each season since 2022. The Sounders, who have enjoyed further success in fully-fledged competitions, have not conquered Cascadia since 2021.

