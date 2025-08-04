Kyrie Irving's ANTA Sneakers Pay Tribute to Tribal Chiefs
Last month, Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes turned heads with the unreleased ANTA KAI 1 Chief Hélà "Crown Jewel" colorway at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend.
It was the latest epic installment of Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving's signature sneaker line. Irving has used his basketball shoes to pay tribute to his ancestry and identity with bold designs.
Luckily for athletes and fans, the ANTA KAI 1 Chief Hélà "Crown Jewel" colorway is available now for $125 in adult sizes at ANTA and Foot Locker.
The ANTA KAI 1 Chief Hélà is a performance-forward sneaker that blends ancestral storytelling with cutting-edge design. According to ANTA, this is more than a new colorway, it is a cultural statement rooted in identity, spirituality, and intent.
The silhouette sports a midnight purple upper that draws deep inspiration from the ceremonial amethyst beads traditionally worn by tribal chiefs. As the exclusive color of the chief, midnight purple symbolizes power and spiritual leadership in ethnic cultures.
The rich hue enhances the shoe's cultural storytelling and sense of mystique. The unmistakable tassels reflect the flowing motion of traditional headdresses and garments, visually reinforcing themes of authority and grace.
Additional details include an earth-toned orange outsole with an organic texture that grounds the silhouette in both ritual and performance. Its crown chakra motif on the tongue ties the design together, symbolizing mastery of the mind, a core value in Irving's personal philosophy.
Most importantly, the colorway draws from Irving's discovery of his mother's tribal ancestry and the sacred name "HÉLÀ," honoring his journey into spiritual leadership and cultural heritage.
In a press release, ANTA said its partnership with Irving is reshaping the future of basketball footwear. Function now meets cultural expression, with the KAI series representing more than performance. It is Irving's philosophy, artistry, and heritage brought to life.
This bold release is far from the only time Irving's sneakers have grabbed headlines this summer. Last month, the legendary rapper Lil Wayne went wild over the ANTA Hélà Style "Roots" lifestyle sneakers.
As Chief Creative Officer of ANTA Basketball, Irving is leading a movement that goes beyond footwear. With the NBA season approaching, fans can expect more heat from Irving and ANTA.
