Devin Booker Wants Yeezy-Inspired Nike Book 1 Sneakers
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's first signature basketball shoe has taken the footwear world by storm. Booker has worn the Nike Book 1 in dozens of player-exclusive and general-release colorways over the past two NBA seasons.
However, detractors of the Nike Book 1 criticize its minimalist design and recycled colorways. But that is what Booker wanted in his debut hoop shoe — a shoe casual enough to be worn off the court while serving as a canvas to pay tribute to classic sneakers from Nike's rich catalog.
Instead of shying away from his affinity for the classics, Booker continues to pay homage to retro sneakers with the Nike Book 1. Earlier this week, Booker expressed interest in a colorway inspired by the Nike Air Yeezy.
Sneaker artists John Trotter and Louis Yuang shared high-quality pictures on Instagram of a custom colorway of the Nike Book 1 inspired by the Nike Air Yeezy 1 "Blink" colorway. The pictures were picked up by Bleacher Report and re-shared online to the masses.
Booker replied with a straightforward message of approval, "need em." Fans immediately began replying to Booker's comment, imploring him to get Nike to officially create the colorway for general release.
Unfortunately, that will never happen. Not only is the Booker's debut hoop shoe nearing the end of its production cycle, but Nike probably has no interest in revisiting its past collaborations with the highly controversial rapper Kanye West.
The Nike Air Yeezy 1 "Blink" was released in April 2009 for $250 in adult sizes and now fetches upwards of $10,000 on sneaker resale websites. Of course, there are very few of the retro shoes still in existence.
Luckily for fans who want a pair of Booker's basketball shoes but don't want to spend a lot of money, the Nike Book 1 is currently marked down by more than 50% in select styles online.
Even better, unofficial images of the Nike Book 2 have begun leaking online, and the future of Booker's signature sneaker line looks promising. It appears that Nike and Booker will continue the theme of paying homage to classic sneakers of the past.
