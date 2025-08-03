NBA Stars Flock to Asia to Promote New Sneakers
With the NBA Draft, Free Agency, and Summer League in the rearview mirror, it is officially the duldroms of the off-season. However, this is when the rubber meets the road for sneaker companies.
Basketball fans following their favorite players on social media will notice a common trend — many of the game's most popular players are crisscrossing Asia throughout the month of August.
This is the one month of the calendar that NBA players have free, and all of the major brands routinely send their signature athletes to various basketball hotbeds across Asia to market their sneakers. Below is a rundown of who is in Asia right now.
Ja Morant (Nike)
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is currently on the last leg of his "Make Them Watch" world tour with Nike. Morant made stops in Atlanta and New York before visiting Asia.
Morant has used his world tour to promote the Nike Ja 3, which has dropped in two limited-edition colorways specific to Atlanta (EYBL) and New York (NYvsNY), as well as the upcoming official launch colorway of "Light Show."
James Harden (adidas)
Few active NBA players are more popular in Asia than Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden. The signature adidas athlete visits various cities across the continent every summer, sometimes even using the events to take shots at Daryl Morey.
Luckily, the vibes are good this summer as Harden appears to be having a great time with hoopers and fans. Harden's adidas tour is just getting started, so fans can expect more headlines soon.
Jimmy Butler (Li-Ning)
Li-Ning is one of the most popular sportswear companies in China. Naturally, Li-Ning had to bring Golden State Warriors guard Jimmy Butler to Asia to further elevate the global brand.
Butler's Li-Ning tour across Asia is just getting started, but as always, "Jimmy Buckets" is enjoying himself while interacting with diehard hoops fans and sneakerheads.
Stephen Curry (Curry Brand)
In July, Under Armour and Curry Brand announced their marquee basketball initiative of the summer - the 2025 Curry Brand World Tour. Golden State Warriors guard and San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox were slated to team up in Chongqing, China.
Unfortunately for all parties involved, Fox had to pull out of the world tour due to an injury. That results in a week of missed dates in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Xi'ian, and Chongqing. Curry will once again have to carry his eponymous sneaker brand by himself.
