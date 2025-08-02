The Nike LeBron 22 is Over $100 Off Right Now
There is never a dull moment for LeBron James. However, this week has been especially eventful for the Los Angeles Lakers forward. James debuted an early sample of the Nike LeBron 23, which drove the sneaker community wild.
While athletes and fans are excited to see more of James' 23rd signature Nike basketball shoe, the latest model is not done yet. The Nike LeBron 22 dropped in dozens of colorways, some of which are more than half price online right now.
Despite its massive presence all over the country, Dick's Sporting Goods is often one of the most overlooked retailers when it comes to sneaker sales. Just in time for the new school year, the Nike LeBron 22 is discounted in three colorways that demand your attention.
Nike LeBron 22 "What the Monopoly"
James and Nike teamed up with the iconic board game Monopoly on multiple collaborations this past year that included apparel, shoes, and games.
The Nike LeBron 22 "What the Monopoly" colorway dropped in January 2025 for $200 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can buy the shoes in most sizes for $87.97 (56% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods.
The "What the Monopoly" colorway features a fun tie-dye design with a vibrant mix of red, pink, blue, and orange, reminiscent of the shades of Monopoly currency. Additionally, logos and branding complete the legendary collaboration.
Nike LeBron 22 "Dunkman"
Just as Michael Jordan has the "Jumpman" logo, James has the "Dunkman" logo. It is a recurring theme in James' signature sneaker line, and recently appeared on his latest signature sneaker.
The Nike LeBron 22 "Dunkman" dropped on May 1 for $190 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can buy the shoes in most sizes for $86.79 (54% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods.
The "Dunkman" colorway sports a Light Bone upper complemented by accents of Soft Pearl. Meanwhile, Vapor Green provides the finishing touches on the translucent outsoles. Best of all, the LeBron Dunkman logo appears on the medial forefoot.
Nike LeBron 22 "Christmas"
For more than two decades, NBA fans have been able to count on James playing on Christmas Day. Additionally, they can rely on Nike putting out holiday-themed kicks for James.
The Nike LeBron 22 "Christmas" dropped on December 26 for $190 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can buy the shoes in most sizes for $99.97 (47.38% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods.
The "Christmas" colorway features a Solar Red upper on the right shoe and Vapor Green upper on the left shoe. Detailing appears in Dusty Cactus, while fluffy white laces complete the winter aesthetic.
In addition to looking sharp, the Nike LeBron 22 is one of the best performance basketball shoes on the market. Fans who are able to score the shoes for more than $100 off have to take their shot. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
