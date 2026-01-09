Bucks vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 9
The Los Angeles Lakers return home for their third game in four nights when they face off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.
Los Angeles won three straight before dropping a 107-91 decision in San Antonio with a shorthanded squad.
The Bucks are in the midst of a road trip out west, taking down the Kings on Sunday before losing in Golden State on Wednesday night. They’re now 16-21 on the year and just 7-12 on the road.
The oddsmakers have the Lakers as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Bucks vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bucks +2.5 (-102)
- Lakers -2.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Bucks: +136
- Lakers: -162
Total
- 229.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Bucks vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 9
- Time: 10:30 p.m.
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN WI, SPECSN
- Bucks record: 16-21
- Lakers record: 23-12
Bucks vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Alex Antetokounmpo – out
- Pete Nance – out
- Tauren Prince – out
Lakers Injury Report
- Rui Hachimura – questionable
- LeBron James – questionable
- Austin Reaves – out
- Adou Thiero – out
Bucks vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
Bobby Portis is looking to bounce back from a poor shooting performance in Golden State as the Bucks take on the Lakers. The Bucks forward shot just 2 of 7, including 0 of 3 from deep, but still managed six rebounds in the loss to the Warriors.
Portis is averaging 13 points and 6.5 rebounds per season, so it’s a bit curious to see this line three below his average of 19.5. Giannis Antetokounmpo may very well take away some of those rebounds, but Portis has 6, 11, and 6 in the last three games.
The Lakers are in the bottom third in the league in terms of defense against power forwards, allowing 23.8 points per game.
Portis has reached 17 points alone in nine games this season, with 10 points in 26 of 37 contests.
Bucks vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
The Lakers showed signs of fatigue in San Antonio on Wednesday night, and now it’ll be their third game in four nights with travel as they host the Bucks. Milwaukee is also coming off a loss, but the Bucks won four of five prior to that.
Playing at home hasn’t even helped the Lakers too much this season. They’re 13-6 on the road and 10-6 at home.
I’ll back the Bucks as road underdogs against a lackluster Lakers squad.
Pick: Bucks moneyline (+136)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
