School Spirit: The Nike A'One Arrives in Team Bank Colors

The Nike A'One 'Team Bank' colorways have arrived before the start of the new school year.

Pat Benson

A'ja Wilson's first signature Nike basketball shoe arrives in four team colorways.
A'ja Wilson's first signature Nike basketball shoe arrives in four team colorways. / Nike
Most middle school and high school basketball teams are strict with what shoes their players wear on the court. Schools usually match the brand of their uniforms and footwear. For Nike schools, they are in luck.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson's first signature Nike basketball shoe has taken the sneaker industry by storm thanks to exciting styles and affordability.

Best of all, the Nike A'One just dropped in four classic team bank colorways, perfect for any school colors. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what online shoppers must know.

Four multi-color Nike A'One basketball shoes.
Details on the Nike'Aone team colorways. / Nike

The Nike A'One is currently available in four team bank colorways: Wolf Grey/White, White/Black, University Red/White, and Black/White. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $125 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

Tech specs for the Nike A'One include a light and breathable mesh upper. Meanwhile, a plush Cushlon 3.0 foam underfoot for optimal energy return.

The soft, stable foam combines with a generative traction pattern for support. Lastly, Wilson's star-inspired signature logo provides the finishing touch.

Side view of the Nike A'One in four colorways.
Side view of the Nike A'One team colorways. / Nike

Hoopers need to begin lobbying their coaches to put in the order for the right team bank colorways to match the school uniforms. Or at least show up to the first day of practice representing your school on the Nike A'One.

Nike has dropped several incredible colorways of Wilson's debut hoop shoe, but even she showed school spirit with a sorority-themed colorway of the Nike A'One.

Good luck to all the hoopers starting a new school year soon. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.

