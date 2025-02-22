The Air Jordan 1 Low drops in UNC Tar Heels colors for March Madness
Next Saturday is the first day of March, which is the official start date for the best month of the year for college basketball fans. March Madness always delivers plenty of exciting highlights and iconic sneaker moments.
Athletes and fans looking to gear up for the height of college basketball season can look no further than the Air Jordan 1 Low. The old-school basketball shoe has recently arrived in a fan-favorite colorway that is a nod to the UNC Tar Heels.
Michael Jordan has always taken care of student-athletes from his alma mater, and now Jordan Brand is spreading the love to everyone.
The Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Legend Blue" is available now for $125 in adult sizes and $110 in big kid sizes on the Nike website.
The "Legend Blue" colorway features one of the best color-blocking designs on the iconic silhouette. Its base color is white, with synthetic Legend Blue leather overlays and Swoosh logos.
The embroidered Wings logo on the heel gives it a special touch, while the Jumpman logo pops off of the tongues and insoles. Lastly, the blue outsole provides the foundation of the shoe.
Thanks to its "SE" designation, this model features more premium materials that remain embellished with subtle detail. Its crisp design complements the classic silhouette of one of basketball's most legendary sneakers.
It has been 40 years since Jordan changed the game with his revolutionary basketball shoe, and Jumpman is taking a year-long victory lap to celebrate greatness. It is impossible to tell Jordan's story without mention his years with the UNC Tar Heels.
The Air Jordan 1 Low is one of the most recognizable sneakers in the world, and this iconic colorway pays tribute to Jordan's beginnings in Chapel Hill. It is the perfect go-to shoe for sneakerheads this Spring.
