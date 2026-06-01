Nike Drops Bronny James' Best Basketball Shoes Yet

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James already has two NBA seasons down, and as many player-exclusive Nike basketball shoes. On Monday, Nike dropped another installment of the Nike LeBron Witness 9 featuring the Bronny signature "B9" logo.

However, the shoe does more than sport a stylish design. It is a heartfelt tribute inspired by his recovery and comeback from a cardiac arrest suffered in July 2023. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Nike LeBron Witness 9 "Bronny James Camo PE" colorway.

Shopping Information

The Nike LeBron Witness 9 "Bronny James Camo PE" colorway. | Nike

The Nike LeBron Witness 9 "Bronny James Camo PE" colorway dropped at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, June 1. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $115 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

Despite the level of detail on the shoes, that will probably not translate to the kicks selling out. Earlier this spring, Nike dropped a pink and black player-exclusive colorway for Bronny that is still available online.

Colorway Details

The Nike LeBron Witness 9 "Bronny James Camo PE" colorway. | Nike

This version of the Nike LeBron Witness 9 features a mix of Pail Ivory, Sail, and Orewood Brown to create a digital camo pattern on the upper. The double reverse Nike Swooshes sport Sail and White. Meanwhile, the "B9" logo pops off the heels in University Red.

Since this is part of LeBron James' sneaker line, it features nods to both Lakers teammates. The LeBron Witness logo appears on the right shoe's tongue, while "Bronny" appears on the left shoe's tongue as well as both toe boxes.

Performance Technology

The Nike LeBron Witness 9 "Bronny James Camo PE" colorway. | Nike

Tech specs for the Nike LeBron Witness 9 include a ReactX midsole for full-length responsiveness. Meanwhile, the upper is made of a synthetic material that offers containment and ventilation.

Best of all, these basketball shoes can perform on any court. The outsole consists of a rubber compound for indoor and outdoor courts. For $115 in adult sizes, this is a solid option for hoopers and fans.

Bronny James x Nike

Bronny James wears the Nike LeBron Witness 9. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bronny first partnered with Nike through an NIL Deal during his collegiate career with the USC Trojans. He does not have his own signature sneaker line, as his father continues to carry the torch for the Nike LeBron line. However, Bronny is the face of the budget-friendly Nike LeBron Witness line.

These are easily the best-looking shoes from Bronny's growing collection, and it will be hard to beat the story behind the design. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.