Ja Morant's Third Signature Nike Shoe Sold Out Quickly
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has an electrifying play style that makes him a must-watch for NBA fans. Even better, his signature Nike basketball shoes are equally irresistible.
Earlier this morning, Nike officially launched Morant's third signature basketball shoe. The Nike Ja 3 "Light Show" launched worldwide after two limited-edition colorways inspired by Atlanta ("EYBL") and New York City ("NYvsNY"). Both of the exclusive colorways flew off shelves in each city.
The launch of the Nike Ja 3 coincides with the thrilling conclusion of Morant's world tour. The "Make Them Watch" tour has inspired countless fans around the globe and served as the inspiration for a wild new commercial from Nike on the morning of the launch.
The 21-second video posted on Nike's social media channels shows Morant dazzling fans while evading defenders. Spectator's eyes pop out of their heads while Morant makes moves in the Nike Ja 3.
The video concludes with fans surrounding Morant, who looks into the camera, showing his signature Nike logo in his eye. The final message reads, "Make Them Watch. Ja 3."
It is safe to say the tour and commercial were successful as the Nike Ja 3 "Light Show" colorway sold out in every size in fewer than 30 minutes. However, fans can find the sneakers on resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
The Nike Ja 3 launches at a retail price of $125 in adult sizes and $100 in big kid sizes. Fans who missed out on the "Light Show" colorway can expect dozens more colorways to be released over the next year.
Morant even previewed ten unreleased colorways on his Instagram story last month, and fans can expect plenty more fire colorways of the Nike Ja 3. The unreleased styles range from bold to sleek, but one thing remains the same: the shoes make them watch.
Tech specs for the Nike Ja 3 include a breathable mesh upper contrasted by TPU claw marks on the sides. Plus, the shoe has a full-length Hybrid ZoomX foam with a new micro-traction outsole pattern that features all-over mini Ja logos.
Morant's signature Nike sneaker line continues to provide solid performance and exciting designs at a reasonable price.
