The Curry Fox 2 "Lexington" Pays Homage to the Kentucky Wildcats
Earlier this summer, Curry Brand launched De'Aaron Fox's second signature shoe. The Curry Fox 2 has received strong reviews from hoopers, and now sneakerheads are taking note of the latest colorway to drop.
With school back in session this fall, Under Armour's Curry Brand has launched a timely new style of De'Aaron Fox's second signature shoe: the Curry Fox 2 "Lexington" colorway.
The San Antonio Spurs' guard burst onto the national basketball scene as a freshman at the University of Kentucky – highlighted by a 2016 March Madness run, leading the Wildcats to the Elite Eight – and now Fox's signature sneaker as a pro arrives in a familiar "Lexington" design.
The Curry Fox 2 "Lexington" is available now UA Rewards members with a full release coming Sept. 12 in adult and kid sizes on UA.com, at select UA Brand Houses and through DICK’S Sporting Goods.
Paying tribute to his blue blood roots and their historic basketball program, the Fox 2 features a two-toned black and blue mesh upper and heel plus a black strap with subtle textured checkerboard detailing, honoring the trademark designs of Kentucky uniforms and basketball court.
Continuing the celebration of the Wildcats' color combinations, Fox's signature logo is outlined in white with blue and white laces. Plus a midsole and outsole with white speckles for added depth. Meanwhile, a black UA high abrasion Flow, which is more durable than UA's original Flow, provides the foundation of the hoop shoe.
Fox's historic March Madness run at Kentucky included a freshman NCAA Tournament record 39 points versus the UCLA Bruins and a triple-double against Arizona State Sun Devils.
After his debut season in Lexington, the first-team All-SEC and Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention performer declared for the NBA Draft, where he was selected No. 5 by the Sacramento Kings.
Fox earned an All-Star Game appearance, All-NBA honors, and NBA Clutch Player of the Year during his time in Sacramento. Shortly after the launch of his first signature shoe with Curry Brand, Fox was traded to the Spurs. Last month, Fox signed a 4-year, $229 million maximum contract extension.
In addition to making moves on the court, Fox was the first NBA player to sign a signature sneaker deal with Curry Brand. The first installment of his line was a smashing success, and the sophomore sneaker is off to another strong start.
Fox is proving himself as one of the players in the NBA and the footwear industry. Fans can expect more heat from Fox and Curry Brand throughout the upcoming basketball season.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
