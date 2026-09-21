35 Years After Watching His Dad Die on the Court, Nicolas Batum Retires From the NBA. The Timing Was Intentional.

Nicolas Batum is calling it a career. And the way he did it deserves to be talked about.

In a 10-minute video posted to social media Monday afternoon, Batum officially announced he is retiring from professional basketball, putting the final touch on a great 18-year NBA career split between four franchises. The exact date of his retirement was intentional, too.

“Most of all, this date is special to me: Sept. 21. It’s the 35th anniversary of my dad’s death on a court,” Batum said in his native French in the video. “It unfortunately ended his career in a way he didn’t choose, with me sitting in the stands. And he never really got to live a ‘normal’ life, so to speak.”

On Sept. 21, 1991, a 2-year-old Batum was in the stands watching his father, Richard, play in a professional basketball game in France when he collapsed to the floor at the free-throw line and died due to a ruptured aneurysm. Batum later told People that it was “the only memory I have of him.”

Batum’s father was the reason he played basketball. He’s also the reason he has decided to now walk away from the game he loves.

Batum’s retirement announcement video opened up with a shot of him and his son, Ayden, walking through a small gym in Pont-l'Évêque, France—the gym Batum grew up playing in. Father and son then sat down on the bleachers, and the elder Batum began explaining why he’s choosing to retire from the NBA in a very wholesome back-and-forth.

“So you don’t want me to retire?” Batum asked his son Ayden.

“No.”

“Should I keep playing basketball?”

“Yes.”

“No, it’s over. It’s your turn now.”

Batum then went on to explain to Ayden how much he sacrificed over the years to play in the NBA and had to miss many moments in his son’s life. Now that he’s entering retirement, Batum told Ayden he now has time to attend his games and practices.

“I can finally start a new life, one I didn’t get to have as a kid: A life like yours, with your dad. I can do what my father couldn’t. And that’s also why I’m happy today, and why I’m doing this today. Because it’s the date your grandpa died.”

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Batum began playing at the international level as a teenager in 2004 when he helped France’s junior national team win the FIBA Europe Under-16 championship. He played a few seasons professionally for Le Mans before being selected with the No. 25 pick of the 2008 draft by the Rockets and was traded to the Trail Blazers.

Over 18 seasons—seven in Portland, six with the Clippers, five with the Hornets and one in Philadelphia—Batum averaged 9.6 points per game on 37.1% shooting from deep. At 6’7”, Batum was a versatile wing who did just about everything at a high level. He was never a star, but his style of play and threat of an outside shot made him one of the game’s best role players.

Batum finished his NBA career playing 74 contests for the Clippers last season, logging 4.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game.

His favorite moment on the floor, though? Playing for France in front of the home crowd at the 2024 Paris Games. Ayden was in attendance to watch the Games. Batum’s favorite of the bunch was France’s 73–69 win over Germany to advance to the gold medal game.

“Having you there with me on the court was really special,” Batum said to his son. “I never had moments like that with my dad on a basketball court. And I got to create those moments with you, things that you’ll remember when you’re older too.”

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The video ended with a shot of Batum walking off the court with his wife Aurélie and his two kids.

“At some point, you have to know when to stop,” Batum said. “… I’ll miss it, but that’s not what I’m looking for anymore. I’m looking for something else. I’m moving on.”

Congrats on a great career, Nicolas Batum.

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