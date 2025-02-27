Nike just dropped its most cushioned road running shoe yet
Every runner who follows the footwear industry knows that all of the major brands are in a constant arms race to develop the best-performing running shoe at a reasonable price.
Today, Nike unveiled the latest installment of the Vomero series. According to the American brand, the Nike Vomero 18 offers the most cushioned run yet. The Nike Vomero 18 officially launches at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 27, 2025.
Online shoppers can choose from five colorways in men's sizes ($150), four colorways in women's sizes ($150), and two colorways in big kid sizes ($120) on the Nike website.
Go farther, push past your limits, and love every run. Nike is making it easier for road runners to have the cushioning they desire with the release of the Vomero 18, the latest iteration of the springy, soft running sneaker.
Whether you're just starting your running journey or you're an experienced distance runner, the Vomero 18 offers a plush ride that's easy on the body — ideal for low-key jogs and recovery runs.
The Nike Vomero 18 evolves the series from previous iterations with a new level of comfort and maximum cushioning. The design is informed by insights from women runners, with a high-stack and high-cushion experience that allows you to feel light on your feet.
The Vomero 18 will also be offered in youth sizes, the first time a kid's running shoe utilizes ReactX foam — meaning the shoes have the potential to be a favorite for family runs.
Its lightweight, breathable engineered mesh upper keeps feet cool year-round, while the addition of plush touchpoints at the ankle and heel are designed with softness in mind.
Meanwhile, a rubber sole offers durability and traction, while the shoe's overall shape, an upward curve with rocker geometry (it resembles a crescent), provides runners with a smoother heel-to-toe transition so you can glide down the road.
The shoe' stands out thanks to its stack height, which is the highest ever in the Vomero franchise. This offers a new level of comfort on the go. More cushioning under your feet means a softer ride; there's no feeling the road under you.
A combination of lightweight, soft ZoomX foam and durable, responsive ReactX foam underfoot also allows for a high energy return and prioritizes efficiency. The combination of these foams offers a double-stacked cushion for the ultimate ride.
From a design perspective, the bold silhouette balances performance and expression, demanding to be noticed. The shoe will be available in a variety of colorways to fit a range of personal styles.
The lead colorway, "atmosphere pink," was chosen to represent the joy and energy of running and the community that surrounds it.
