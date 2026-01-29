The Nike Sabrina 3 'Grateful Ducks' Continues Trippy Collaboration

In October 2025, Nike, the Oregon Ducks, and the Grateful Dead unveiled an epic collaboration that was over 60 years in the making. The 'Grateful Ducks' collection included apparel, sneakers, and alternate football uniforms.

It was easily the best footwear moment of the college football season, and now the collaboration has extended into college basketball. Last night, the UCLA Bruins defeated the Ducks 73-57. But the Ducks won the sneaker battle.

In a nod to the late UCLA legend and Grateful Dead superfan Bill Walton, the Ducks debuted the Nike Sabrina 3 'Grateful Ducks' colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what fans must know about the collaboration.

Nike Sabrina 3 'Grateful Ducks'

On feet tonight for @OregonMBB.



Honoring the legacy of the Grateful Dead at the University of Oregon. #GratefulDucks pic.twitter.com/u7DNTMHePO — GoDucks (@GoDucks) January 29, 2026

Oregon alum and WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu's third signature Nike basketball shoe has dropped in countless colorways, including collaborations with the Ducks mascot and football coach Dan Lanning. Yet, the Grateful Dead collaboration still caught the sneaker community off guard.

The silhouette sported a white upper with tie-dye graphics on the toes and heels of the shoe. The Nike Swoosh logo stood out with a fluffy green material, while the Grateful Ducks logo popped off the tongue. Lastly, the 'Dancing Ducks' appeared underfoot on the outsole.

Grateful Ducks Apparel

It is Oregon and Nike, so naturally, the surprise collaboration did not stop at the basketball shoes. The Ducks basketball team debuted 'Grateful Ducks' warm-ups.

The shooting shirts featured a tie-dyed design with four Dancing Bears dribbling basketballs alongside the Oregon Ducks mascot. The phrase "Grateful Ducks" appears next to the Nike Swoosh logo.

Release Information

Currently, there is no release information for the Nike Sabrina 3 'Grateful Ducks' colorway. However, fans should not lose hope, as the Nike Air Max 90 'Grateful Ducks' and its matching apparel collection are available to the public. Plus, the Nike Sabrina 3 has already dropped in several rare colorways.

Last week, adidas teamed up with James Harden to treat the Arizona State Sun Devils to a sweet collection of uniforms and apparel that dropped online. However, even that amazing collaboration cannot compare to the Nike Sabrina 3 'Grateful Ducks' collection.

Will the Ducks go dancing in March? It honestly does not matter as the music never stops between the Grateful Dead, Nike, and Oregon. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

More Basketball Shoe News

Bronny James debuted his signature Nike logo.

The Nike LeBron 23 "Out For Redemption" celebrates the 2008 Team USA.

Foot Locker announces 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend Takeover.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Year of the Horse" drops this week.

Jordan Brand ends Zion Williamson's signature sneaker line.