Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Signature Sneakers Finally Drop This Week
The 2024-25 NBA season was the year of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Not only did Gilgeous-Alexander win the MVP award and lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a title, but he did it all in his first signature Converse basketball shoe.
Gilgeous-Alexander unveiled the Converse SHAI 001 at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend and debuted several exciting colorways throughout the season. Everything from the shoe's design to the accompanying marketing campaign was a hit.
The only problem was that the Converse SHAI 001 took such a long time to launch. Luckily for athletes and fans, Gilgeous-Alexander's debut hoop shoe finally hit shelves this week.
Shopping Information
The Converse SHAI 001 "BUTTER" colorway will launch in a limited global release at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, September 4. Shoppers can try to buy the highly anticipated sneakers for $130 in adult sizes at Converse.com and the Nike SNKRS App.
Additionally, the shoes will be available at retail partners across North America, including KITH locations in Toronto, New York City, and Los Angeles, and UNDEFEATED in Los Angeles.
Given the hype and limited supply of the "BUTTER" colorway will sell out quickly online. Fans who miss the drop can find the hoop shoe on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Tech Specs
The most noticeable part of the Converse SHAI 001 is the winged shroud, made from stretch textile, which adds a layer of soft support and dimensionality. The puffed upper offers both comfort and a bold, futuristic silhouette.
Inside the shoe, a full inner bootie hugs the foot, working in tandem with a ghillie lacing system to provide lockdown and adjustability, helping ensure containment.
A forefoot Zoom Air unit sits inside of an over-lasted midsole that is constructed to keep the ride low to the court. Lastly, a radial traction pattern on the outsole provides the foundation of the hoop shoe.
Details
The launch colorway for the Converse SHAI 001 features a monochromatic design consisting of nothing but a smooth shade of butter. Gilgeous-Alexander's signature logos appear on the tongue and insole, while Converse branding appears on the heels and outsoles.
Fans who miss out on the "BUTTER" colorway should not get disappointed. This is the first of many styles scheduled to be released throughout 2025 and 2026. Fans can expect another thrilling season from Gilgeous-Alexander and Converse.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
