The Nike LeBron 23 "Miami Twice" Drops This Week - Expect a Sellout
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.
We are just a few hours away from "The Second Decision." The entire sports world is waiting with bated breath for a major announcement from Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Many fans and media members are speculating that it could be a retirement announcement. Ticket markets have already reacted accordingly, with prices skyrocketing for the Lakers' final regular-season home game against the Utah Jazz on April 12, 2026.
Ticket resale markets will not be the only facet of the economy impacted by James' announcement. Nike is dropping the second colorway of James' 23rd signature basketball shoe this week, and fans can expect another sellout.
Shopping Information
The Nike LeBron 23 "Miami Twice" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, October 9. Online shoppers can buy the shoes in adult ($210) and big kid ($165) sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other select retailers.
The ultra-limited first colorway of the Nike LeBron 23 sold out quickly online. Given the recent hype of James' second decision, shoppers can expect the "Miami Twice" colorway to sell out instantly, too.
Consumers who miss the initial drop can try their luck on trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT. However, they should be prepared to pay well above the retail price.
Inspiration
The "Miami Twice" colorway is the second installment of James' 23rd signature basketball shoe. It celebrates his back-to-back NBA titles and Finals MVPs with a South Beach-inspired design.
According to Nike's product description, the "Miami Twice" colorway sports a blend of Smokey Blue, Lightning, Total Orange, and a Metallic Multi-Color.
Fans get more than just the shoes. Premium packaging in a crown-molded box, extra laces, a charm, as well as a booklet titled "Taking the Throne" (2010-2018), commemorating James' historic NBA journey, are included with the kicks.
Details
The Nike LeBron 23 is fit for a "Forever King." Its tech specs include a full-length ZoomX drop-in midsole, which Nike calls the pinnacle in lightweight responsiveness. Meanwhile, a new containment system, paired with a carbon fiber plate, provides stable control for sudden movements on the court.
The engineered Flyknit upper and premium bootie lining are lightweight, breathable, and luxurious. Lastly, the sticky multi-direction traction pattern on the outsole provides the foundation of the iconic silhouette.
Today could be a historic day for James and the NBA. Regardless of the decision, fans can expect James to dominate the sneaker industry for years to come.
Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.