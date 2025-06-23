Converse Celebrates NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
On Sunday night, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder and Converse to the glory land. Gilgeous-Alexander secured the NBA Finals MVP award after the Game 7 victory over the Indiana Pacers, putting Converse at the forefront of the sneaker world.
Before the confetti fell at the Paycom Center, Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander gifted gold Converse sneakers to his brother, Shai. Meanwhile, Converse launched new commercials for its Creative Director of Basketball.
Converse prepared a one-of-one pair of the SHAI 001 in the "TROPHY GOLD" colorway to commemorate Oklahoma City's NBA Championship, crafted exclusively for the MVP.
While this golden edition remains reserved for Gilgeous-Alexander alone, fans can look forward to the SHAI 001 launching this Fall.
Earlier this season, Gilgeous-Alexander debuted his first signature basketball shoe: the Converse SHAI 001. First unveiled in February 2025 at NBA All-Star Weekend, the SHAI 001 symbolized the rising star's unorthodox brilliance on and off the court.
"Shai represents everything Converse Basketball stands for—creativity, confidence, and a fearless approach to the game," Jared Carver, President and CEO of Converse said.
"We're incredibly proud to celebrate this moment with him and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Their journey this season has been nothing short of inspiring, and it's only the beginning of what we believe will be a defining era for both Shai and Converse Basketball."
Throughout the NBA Playoffs, Gilgeous-Alexander debuted multiple bold colorways honoring his family and personal journey.
These designs reflect his evolving style and creative direction and tell stories, offering fans a deeper connection to the person behind the player. As Creative Director, Gilgeous-Alexander's influence has shaped Converse's resurgence in basketball, infusing the brand with a fresh, fearless energy that mirrors his own.
In 1917, Converse introduced the first basketball-specific sneaker. Over the ensuing decades, the brand has been there for basketball's most iconic moments. But today, the focus is on the future.
With Gilgeous-Alexander leading as both a signature athlete and Creative Director, Converse Basketball is entering a new era of empowering the next generation of players to express themselves, challenge convention, and leave their mark on the game.
