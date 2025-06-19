The On Cloudultra Pro Soars Over Other Trail Running Shoes
It has been a momentous week for On. Fresh off announcing the signing of U.S. track and field sensation Isabella Whittaker, On continues their momentum and is now on the trails.
This Swiss-based sportswear brand has officially revealed the On Cloudultra Pro, a new shoe designed to help improve performance in ultra-distance trail races.
The new performance running shoes are available now for $260 in men's and women's sizes at On.com. The launch colorway features an earthy "Pearl/Lychee" design.
With the trail racing sneaker world on fire right now - mixing performance and style - there is no better time for On to release their latest shoe in the space.
According to On, the Cloudultra Pro midsole is made up of two layers of Helion HF - the brand's "super foam" - with different densities for maximum energy return and cushioning over very long distances.
A new technical mesh upper allows for breathability, quick drying, and structural reinforcement of the shoe, which is ideal for any trail. Through On's extensive research and analysis of trail running, they noticed a trend of athletes slowing while going downhill.
The development team created eight prototypes of the Cloudultra Pro that were tested on a modified downhill treadmill to mirror race conditions while monitoring oxygen consumption to determine running efficiency.
While On fans can get their pairs now online, the Cloudultra Pro will make its major trail running debut at the upcoming Hardrock 100 ultramarathon, which Katie Schide and Germain Grainger will both wear. The Silverton, Colorado-based race is 102.5 miles with 66,394 feet in total elevation change.
Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from all terrains of the running world and beyond.
More Running Shoes News
Elmo unveils On's softest running shoes ever with a helpful message .
On drops streetwear-inspired running apparel collection.
Noah Lyles slams his adidas contract, and reveals why he is stuck.
PUMA's new marathon running shoes can't stop selling out.
HOKA brings back "Vibrant Bloom" shoes in Earth-friendly options.