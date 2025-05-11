Nikola Jokic's Sneakers Sold Out — How to Buy the Joker 1
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has shattered all preconceived notions fans have had about the footwear industry.
Shortly after winning an NBA Championship with the Nuggets, Jokic left Nike for the Chinese brand 361 Degrees and proved that post players can move sneakers, too.
Before the 2024-25 season started, Jokic quietly debuted his first signature at NBA Media Day. The Joker 1 would eventually enjoy a full launch in December 2024, coinciding with an exciting fan event at Ball Arena before a regular season game.
Jokic's heroic play and low-key personality have only added to the hype surrounding the hoop shoes.
So far, the Joker 1 has only been released in a handful of colorways. A few styles appeared in neutral designs, while others were loud and brightly colored, as a nod to Jokic's children's favorite TV shows.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, each colorway of the Joker 1 has sold out on the 361 Degrees website.
Making matters more challenging, shoppers will not be able to find the kicks in large retail stores like Foot Locker or Champs Sports.
Sneakerheads who really want the Joker 1 can find them online at the retailer Scheels and on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and KICKS CREW. Hoopers able to get their hands on the kicks will be pleased.
The Joker 1 offers very respectable performance technology. Tech specs include Quick CQ-Tech midsole for responsive cushioning, while a dual TPU support system and torsion plate enhance stability during quick cuts and landings.
Meanwhile, the rubber outsole features Diamond Grip technology for exceptional traction on any surface. Lastly, the design incorporates equestrian elements like racetrack fence textures and rein-like stitching, adding a unique cultural flair and nod to Jokic's favorite pastime.
The Joker 1 has already exceeded expectations, and it is only the beginning of Jokic's partnership with 361 Degrees. Fans can expect more from the two partners in the future.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
The Nike Ja 2 x Kool-Aid "Mixed Berry" hits shelves this week.
The Nike Book 1 "1995 All-Star" is a Best Seller at Foot Locker.
Vanessa Bryant shared pictures of the Nike Kobe 9 EXT High "Vino" colorway.
The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Metal Grey" drops on Mother's Day.
James Harden's adidas sneakers are dropping in the "Ice Metallic" colorway.