5 WNBA Players Who Deserve a Signature Shoe Right Now
The WNBA has had a handful of players with their own signature sneaker lines over the years. However, over the past four seasons, there has been a gradual increase in the number of players with their own hoop shoes.
Since 2022, the number of active WNBA players with their own signature sneaker line has gone from zero to five (not counting Caitlin Clark's debut shoe on the way next year).
But that number can and should be doubled. Women's basketball players have proven they are just as influential, if not more, than their NBA counterparts. There are approximately 30 active NBA players with signature lines, but most barely make a dent in the footwear world.
Below is a breakdown of five WNBA players who deserve their own signature sneaker line and how it could benefit their brands.
Kelsey Plum (Under Armour)
After starting her career with Nike, Kelsey Plum signed a sneaker deal with Under Armour in November 2022. Since then, Plum has become the face of women's basketball for Under Armour.
The four-time WNBA All-Star carries the UA Breakthru line and hosts her annual 'Dawg Class.' Not to mention, her collaborations on Under Armour's lifestyle sneakers are just as exciting as her player-exclusive basketball shoes.
At 31 years old, Under Armour could focus its attention on a young player on the rise. But few women's hoopers are as recognizable as Plum. She deserves a signature shoe now.
Cameron Brink (New Balance)
During her collegiate career with the Stanford Cardinal, Cameron Brink signed an unprecedented (at the time) NIL deal with New Balance in August 2023.
The Boston-based brand has placed Brink in multiple marketing campaigns and tasked her with debuting new shoes in player-exclusive colorways. New Balance has made it clear that it's building around the powerful center.
Given Brink's promising career, undeniable star power, and location in Los Angeles, she deserves a signature shoe now.
Napheesa Collier (Jordan Brand)
Before the start of the 2025 WNBA season, Jordan Brand signed Napheesa Collier to a multi-year sneaker deal. Collier has quickly become the face of the Jordan Heir Series — the company's first women's hoop shoe.
The five-time WNBA All-Star has the game and aura required to move sneakers in the footwear industry. Compared to Jordan Brand's roster of NBA players with signature sneaker lines, Collier is more than deserving.
Jordan Brand has done a commendable job of highlighting women's basketball in college and the pros this decade, but there is more work to be done. Collier deserves a signature shoe now.
Aliyah Boston (adidas)
In April 2022, Aliyah Boston was one of the faces of Under Armour basketball during her college career with the South Carolina Gamecocks. One year later, she signed a sneaker deal with adidas before her WNBA rookie season.
Since then, adidas has designed player-exclusive shoes for Boston but has not marketed her the way Under Armour did in college. Since Candace Parker's retirement, and taking over adidas women's basketball, there is no signature player on the brand's WNBA roster.
Boston shares the court with Caitlin Clark, and with all eyes on Clark's feet every game, adidas has a chance to borrow the spotlight by having Boston debut the best basketball shoe it has to offer. She deserves a signature shoe now.
Rickea Jackson (Skechers)
Rickea Jackson signed a sneaker deal with Skechers before her WNBA rookie season in 2024. The brand has followed a careful strategy of signing top young players in the WNBA and NBA in New York and Los Angeles.
Since then, Jackson has helped debut new models in flashy player-exclusive colorways. Skechers has made no secret that it has major goals in the basketball world, and launching a signature sneaker like for Jackson would help reach those lofty aspirations. She deserves a signature shoe now.
