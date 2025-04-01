PUMA Unveils Breanna Stewart's 4th Signature Sneaker
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart has the longest-running signature sneaker line in the WNBA. On Tuesday, PUMA Hoops officially announced the release of Stewart's fourth basketball shoe: the PUMA Stewie 4.
Stewart is coming off of a career year where she won a WNBA championship, league MVP, and an Olympic gold medal. PUMA is building on the hype with one of the Spring's most highly anticipated new hoop shoes.
The latest chapter of Stewart's sneaker line starts with the iridescent Stewie 4 "Prism" colorway. Even better, new colorways are scheduled to be released throughout 2025.
The Stewie 4 Prism hits stores on April 4th, retailing for $120 in adult sizes at Dicks Sporting Goods, PUMA.com, PUMA mobile app, and the PUMA Flagship stores in NYC and Las Vegas.
The Stewie 4 embodies Stewart's passion for the game and her fluid, versatile style of play. The performance model features Profoam cushioning, a PWRTAPE reinforced upper, and a high-abrasion outsole perfect for quick cuts and power moves.
Further tech points include an engineered mesh upper for targeted support, breathability, and function. Meanwhile, the cord lock-down lacing system is used for additional heel support.
More: Behind the scenes of the photo shoot from the PUMA Stewie 4.
Lastly, the Profoam midsole features PUMA's lightweight, high-rebound EVA compound for instant cushioning and responsiveness.
PUMA and Stewart have established themselves as one of the best duos in the sneaker industry. Fans can expect another hit from the PUMA Stewie signature sneaker line this year.
The WNBA regular season tips off on May 16, and the sneaker world can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news.
