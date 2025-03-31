Reebok Hits the Ice with Signing of NHL Star Tom Wilson
On Monday, Reebok announced the signing of Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson. Reebok's return to sport is about championing athletes who embody unrelenting drive, making Wilson the perfect addition to the brand.
Wilson continues to be a powerhouse for the Washington Capitals this season, bringing physicality and skill to every shift. The veteran player is known for his imposing presence on the ice and unwavering dedication to the team.
Throughout his career, Wilson has shown a remarkable ability to bounce back from injuries and maintain peak performance, further underscoring his alignment with Reebok's values of perseverance and excellence.
Wilson's stellar play on the ice is matched by his dedication to training, making him the ideal athlete to showcase Reebok's in-line assortment. Whether pushing his limits in the gym or enhancing his conditioning during off-ice drills, Wilson's approach to preparation is a testament to his relentless work ethic.
Wilson will be featured in the campaign wearing athletic footwear and off-ice training apparel essentials, available now on Reebok.com. The campaign taps into hockey's passionate fanbase while amplifying Wilson's on-ice intensity and off-ice style.
As part of the exciting announcement, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Wilson about his new role with Reebok.
What are your go-to Reebok training gear pieces? How do they support your training?
The Nano X5 has been a super reliable shoe for my lifting and cross-training in the gym. It is hard to find a versatile training shoe these days that supports my wide range of sport-specific exercises, and the Nano X5 does just that.
The Training Tech T-shirt, Workout Ready Shorts, and Strength Hoodie are my go-to around the rink when working out or warming up for games.
What does your training routine look like?
Every day throughout the season can look a little different, and a lot goes into making sure I'm ready for game time. Our staff with the Capitals provide a very detailed training regimen, and it has been great to have Reebok gear to support my workouts.
Whether it's recovery-oriented after a series of hard games or an intense workout making sure we stay strong, I can depend on a wide range of Reebok clothing and shoes to make sure I'm at my best.
What does it mean to you to be featured in a Reebok campaign?
Reebok is an established brand that has proven its dedication to athletes and their lifestyle for a long time. I have been a fan of the company since I was a kid, and now, as a professional hockey player, I feel privileged to be able to join and represent Team Reebok.
I am excited about the future with this team and believe big things are coming!
