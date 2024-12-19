Reebok & WNBA Announce Multi-Year Sneaker Deal
Reebok and the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) have announced a multi-year agreement making the sportswear brand an authorized footwear supplier for the “W.”
The partnership aims to build inspiring and engaging content that brings fans closer to the game and its rising stars.
Reebok is looking to expand its reach in Women’s basketball during an era of unprecedented growth for the league. The brand already has star power with Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky and Lexie Brown of the Los Angeles Sparks signed to deals
Shaquille O’Neal, President of Reebok Basketball, issued a statement expressing his excitement about the new partnership.
“It’s an exciting time for Reebok, the WNBA, and the game of basketball overall,” said O’Neal.
“Reebok has always been committed to supporting the growth of the sport, and now with a strong plan, the right resources, and the welcoming arms of the WNBA, we’re ready to dive in headfirst with everything from product to players and more.”
“The WNBA continues to grow with iconic brands, and we look forward to Reebok joining us in driving women’s basketball to new heights and inspiring the next generation,” added WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison.
“As we continue to capitalize on increased brand awareness, our work with Reebok is another step in bringing more fans to the game,” concluded Edison.
Reese, with incredible rookie seasons, has become a major face of Reebok. Over the summer, Reese launched her first official Reebok collection, “Reebok by Angel.” She also donned Reebok’s new performance basketball shoe, the Reebok Engine A during a game against the Indiana Fever.
Building on her momentum, Reese and Reebok came to terms on a multi-year partnership extension and her first signature sneaker is set for release in 2026.
She will be just the second WNBA player to receive a signature shoe with Reebok.
In mid-November, Reese was featured in Reebok’s global campaign, “Sport is Everything,” alongside global athletes and artists representing the brand
Reese shared a statement about her thriving partnership with Reebok and how the brand will impact the WNBA. “Reebok has been such an amazing partner and advocate for women in sport,” said Reese.
“As strong female athletes, we can use our platform to set an example for young players coming up in the sport. I’m happy to see the WNBA and Reebok supporting one another because I know that together we’re so much stronger and our reach is so much further.”
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.