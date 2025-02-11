Serena Williams Wore Nike 24.7 Collection in Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
The Super Bowl Halftime performance by Kendrick Lamar was one of the most anticipated in recent years. Taking place at the Caesar Superdome in New Orleans, the multiple Grammy Award winner and Compton native did not disappoint with a thrilling performance.
The likes of SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, and Mustard all hit the stage for the live set. But the most surprising appearance was by tennis legend Serena Williams.
During Kendrick’s performance of his global hit “Not Like Us,” Serena, also a native of Compton, was “Crip Walking” as the crowd cheered and as she brought a level of excitement that no one was expecting.
Showing off her signature style along with her dance moves, Serena wore a custom Nike 24.7 top and skirt set in an eye-catching bright blue colorway with the hand-painted A Ma Maniérex Converse Chuck 70. Also, she designed the collection, giving it the touch of a champion.
Taking to Instagram, Serena spoke about how she connected with Kendrick’s team to be a part of the performance.
When Kendrick and team called and was like, ‘We’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal,” her post read. “I’m like the Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a Super Bowl? (Never) let’s do it!
“I knew my winning dance after the Olympics would pay off one day,” she continued. “End of story.”
The Nike 24.7 collection which launched just a few weeks ago and desi, features sharp and tailored takes on sport style with innovative fabric materials that allow athletes of all types to enjoy the same performance fabrics off the field.
