Skechers' $100 Basketball Shoe is NBA-Player Approved
Last year, Skechers stormed into the basketball world and signed multiple NBA and WNBA stars. Any reservations athletes and fans might have had about Skechers' new hoop shoes were quickly wiped away.
Earlier this summer, the Los Angeles-based brand unveiled an affordable performance basketball shoe - the Skechers SKX Nexus. The sneaker only costs $100 but is worn by Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann and Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson.
Once again, Skechers stole the show at NBA Media Day when its players across the league debuted new models in exciting colorways. Most notably, the new pink/purple/black colorway.
Additional colorways in the SKX NEXUS include charcoal/green, white/black/red, and white/blue. Online shoppers can shop for each style now on Skechers.com.
Beyond its head-turning design, the SKX NEXUS is a pro-level basketball shoe that excels in performance and innovation. The low-top silhouette is engineered for speed, stability, and support.
The shoe's design also boasts Skechers' cutting-edge comfort technologies, including a resilient Skechers Move Foam insole, responsive 5-GEN Foam midsole cushioning, plus lockdown ankle support and heel construction to ensure a secure fit. The use of Goodyear rubber on the outsole amplifies traction for crucial on-court moments.
According to Skechers, Philadelphia 76ers center will wear Joel Embiid and the Skechers SKX Float this season. Meanwhile, Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Julius Randle will wear the Skechers SKX REIGN.
With basketball season starting up for younger players and the NBA season tipping off for fans, now is the perfect time to take Skechers' sneakers for a test drive. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.