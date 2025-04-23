Snoop Dogg & Skechers Launch Athletic Training Shoes
As one of the most popular personalities on the globe, Snoop Dogg is known for many things. Throughout his illustrious career, Snoop is known to be an avid sports fan. From track and field, football, and basketball, Snoop is the ultimate sports fan.
His fandom even got him an assignment as a special correspondent for the NBA covering the Paris Summer Olympics last year.
Showing his athletic side and continuing his partnership with Skechers, Snoop Dogg has released the Snoop Sparrow Flex - Soarin’.
Retailing for $75 in adult sizes, the Skechers x Snoop Dogg: Snoop Sparrow Flex – Soarin’ is available only on skechers.com and at select Skechers retail stores.
Capturing the West Coast energy with a smooth, dynamic design, the Snoop Sparrow Flex - Soarin’ features an engineered knit upper, paisley print trim, and gore heel pull.
Also, the shoe has tonal laces, a cushioned Skechers Memory Foam insole, and hands-free Skechers Slip-ins technology round out the fit for a Snoop-letic style you can Just Slip in-to.
According to Skechers, they are putting that kush in cushioned comfort and coming in five colorways (White, Natural, Green, Blue, and Black), Snoop’s paisley print accented along the heel.
This Snoopified version of athletic-inspired footwear will have you “suited and booted” like the legendary rapper.
Expanding on the highly successful partnership, “Snoopletics” is the first collection of active-style sneakers from the Skechers x Snoop Dogg division.
The collection is designed for those who want to train with flair and his signature style of “Uncle Snoop.”
Offering the quintessential balance between Skechers' innovative performance-driven comfort technologies and Snoop’s laid-back Cali vibes.
