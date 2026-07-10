Sophie Cunningham's First Adidas Shoe Drops This Month

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has come a long way in the sneaker world in less than a year. Last June, Cunningham wore $45 adidas sneakers in WNBA games. The following month, she starred in a campaign for the adidas Dame X. Now, her own player-exclusive colorway is on the way.

On Friday afternoon, multiple footwear websites began reporting that Cunningham's adidas Crazy Energy colorway was on the way. Cunningham confirmed the news by reposting the images to her Instagram story. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming release.

Release Information

The adidas Crazy Energy Sophie Cunningham PE. | adidas

The adidas Crazy Energy Sophie Cunningham PE will be released on Friday, July 24. Athletes and fans will be able to buy the performance basketball shoes for $120 in adult sizes on adidas.com.

The shoe has already popped up on the sneaker resale website StockX. Currently, there are no listings. However, online shoppers can expect that to change after the shoes officially hit shelves.

Colorway Details

The adidas Crazy Energy Sophie Cunningham PE. | adidas

Cunningham's colorway features a gradient design on the upper with bright pink at the toe gradually fading into white around the heel. Shades of light blue are barely visible through the mesh side panels. Meanwhile, orange accents appear on the medial midsole and outsole.

The legendary adidas Three Stripes branding appears in light blue on the tongue and heel. Cunningham does not have a logo, but this design is bold enough to point out from anywhere on the court.

Adidas Crazy Energy

The adidas Crazy Energy Sophie Cunningham PE. | adidas

Currently, there are no other colorways of the adidas Crazy Energy available online. The more futuristic-looking adidas Crazy Energy+ is available in three options, so it will be exciting to see what the brand has planned for this silhouette.

Unlike Nike, which has three signature athletes (Sabrina Ionescu, A'ja Wilson, and Caitlin Clark), adidas has not had a WNBA player with a signature shoe since Candace Parker. Hopefully, Cunningham and three-time All-Star Satou Sabally (also reportedly getting a player-exclusive colorway) can help elevate the adidas in the WNBA.

Adidas x Sophie Cunningham

Sophie Cunningham helped debut the adidas Dame X. | adidas

Cunningham began her professional career with Nike before switching to adidas in 2022. She has since promoted the company at every opportunity, including friendly trash talk with Clark on social media.

Fans can expect to hear more about Cunningham's shoes before the release date in two weeks. Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.