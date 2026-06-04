Steph Curry's Sneaker Deal Compared to Caitlin Clark, LeBron James, and More

Earlier this week, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry signed a landmark footwear contract with the Chinese sportswear brand Li-Ning. Curry's sneaker deal with Li-Ning is for ten years, and reportedly worth over $400 million.

That comes out to $40 million a year over the next decade for the future Hall of Famer, which will extend beyond the end of his playing career. Additionally, it transcend basketball and stretch into other sports and footwear categories. Even better, that does not factor in what Curry made from his prior contracts with Under Armour and Nike.

But how do Curry's numbers stack up against those of other NBA and WNBA players with signature sneaker deals? Below is a breakdown of different caliber of stars' contracts.

Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark wears the Nike Kobe 5 Protro. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark entered the WNBA as one of the most coveted sneaker free agents in women's basketball history. In November 2024, Clark and Nike agreed to an eight-year deal worth up to $28 million. That comes out $3.5 million per year.

Clark has worn player-exclusive colorways of Kobe Bryant's retro basketball shoes throughout her professional career. Nike has already unveiled her signature logo, with her basketball shoe line launching later this year.

LeBron James

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before his rookie NBA season, LeBron James signed a seven-year, $90 million deal with Nike. In March 2010, Nike signed James to a nine-year contract worth an undisclosed amount. In December 2015, James made history by signing a lifetime contract with Nike for $1 billion. It has been 11 years since then, so that equals roughly $90 million per year since James' last deal — of course, that annual value will go down over time.

James Harden

James Harden wears the adidas Harden Volume 10. | David Richard-Imagn Images

After starting his career with Nike, James Harden signed a 13-year deal with adidas worth $200 million in August 2015. The partnership officially began on October 1, 2015. It is worth roughly $15.3 million a year. With his contract set to expire in 2028, Harden has already expressed his desire for a lifetime sneaker deal with adidas. It seems like a safe bet that he will get it.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD 19. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Just after the 2007 NBA Draft, Kevin Durant signed a seven-year, $60 million sneaker deal with Nike that included a $10 million signing bonus. It was the second-largest rookie deal in basketball behind LeBron James.

Following a bidding war with Under Armour in August 2014, Nike signed Durant to a 10-year contract extension for $300 million, including a $50 million retirement package. In April 2023, Durant signed a lifetime contract with Nike. However, the terms of the deal were never disclosed or reported.

Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard debuts the adidas Dame X. | adidas

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard signed a rookie deal with adidas in 2012. In 2014, the two parties agreed to a ten-year, $100 million contract extension. By December 2024, Lillard signed a lifetime sneaker deal with adidas. The terms of the lifetime contract were revealed, but adidas did name a basketball gym at its U.S. headquarters after its star athlete.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo wears the Nike Giannis Freak 8. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo grew up an adidas fan, but the brand did not want to sign his brother, Thanasis. So, Giannis partnered with Nike on a modest $25,000 deal in 2013. After his unexpected rise to an NBA All-Star, Antetokounmpo signed a signature sneaker deal with Nike in November 2017. The terms of the long-term deal were never disclosed or fully reported. However, we know he missed out a major bonus clause this year.

A'ja Wilson

A’ja Wilson wears the Nike A'Two. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

After starting her career with Nike, A'ja Wilson signed a six-year contract extension in December 2014. The terms of the deal were never disclosed. However, Wilson just debuted her second signature basketball shoe and will play a role in Nike's partnership with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Sabrina Ionescu

Sabrina Ionescu's Nike Sabrina 4. | Nike

In April 2020, Sabrina Ionescu signed a multi-year, signature sneaker deal with Nike. The terms of the agreement were never disclosed, but Ionescu is on her fourth shoe with the brand and has gone on two global tours.

Breanna Stewart

The PUMA Stewie 5. | PUMA

Breanna Stewart began her career with Nike. However, she left the brand and signed a multi-year, signature sneaker deal with PUMA in May 2021. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Stewart recently debuted her fifth basketball shoe.