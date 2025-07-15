Stephen Curry Tries to Recruit WNBA All-Star Away From Nike
This decade has seen several sportswear companies expand in the basketball space. Few newcomers have been as successful as Curry Brand in signing NBA and WNBA stars.
A significant part of Curry Brand's success is attributed to its President, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
In addition to getting the best performance footwear Under Armour and Curry Brand have to offer, athletes benefit from the star power of the game's greatest outside shooter.
Recently, Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers was asked how she decided which shoes to wear during games. The WNBA All-Star responded, "I actually let Azzi choose my shoes."
Bueckers is referring to her girlfriend and former UConn Huskies teammate Azzi Fudd. Of course, Fudd has an NIL deal with Curry Brand and rocks the brand's newest kicks off the court (Fudd must wear Nike when playing for UConn).
As highlighted in a BR Kicks Instagram post, Curry responded to Bueckers in the Instagram comments. "Well... Sounds like @CurryBrand is in your future then [eyes emoji]."
It will be challenging for Curry to persuade Bueckers to leave Nike. During her collegiate career, Nike dropped Bueckers' player-exclusive shoes (the Paige Bueckers x Nike GT Hustle 3), which is an extremely rare honor.
Nike clearly has plans for Bueckers, as she has appeared in multiple marketing campaigns, including a new collaboration with Levi's.
However, Nike's roster is already stacked with WNBA All-Stars, and it could be a long time before Bueckers ever gets a signature shoe. Nike already has Sabrina Ionescu, A'ja Wilson, and Caitlin Clark.
Should Bueckers ever leave Nike for Curry Brand, she would join Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum as one of the most prominent players in the Under Armour family's WNBA roster.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
More Sneakers News
NBA fans react to LaMelo Ball's fifth signature PUMA shoe.
The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Preloved Lime" drops Saturday.
Caitlin Clark debuts the Nike Kobe 6 "Cookie Monster" colorway.
The Nike Kobe 6 'Total Orange' drops for the WNBA All-Star Game.