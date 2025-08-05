The Nike LeBron 21 "Prime 93" Just Restocked Online
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders are two of the most influential athletes in American sports history.
In addition to dominating sports headlines for decades, James and Sanders are both Nike athletes with popular signature sneaker lines. James has openly cited Sanders' swagger as a source of inspiration, and it recently helped create an epic sneaker collaboration.
In July, Nike brought back James' 21st signature basketball shoe with a Sanders-inspired colorway. The Nike LeBron 21 "Prime 93" colorway sold out quickly, but has just been restocked online.
Shopping Information
The Nike LeBron 21 "Prime 93" dropped on Thursday, July 17. Online shoppers had a small window to buy the basketball shoes $210 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.
Luckily for athletes and fans, the iconic sneakers have been restocked online. Earlier today, the Nike LeBron 21 "Prime 93" was restocked at its retail price of $210 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
These kicks grab the attention of sneakerheads from different sports and fan bases, so they are guaranteed to sell out again. Consumers who really want the kicks need to act. Once they sell out, shoppers must resort to sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Details
James debuted the Nike LeBron 21 before the 2023-24 NBA season. He wore the silhouette in dozens of colorways throughout the Lakers' playoff run.
The "Prime 93" colorway is a direct nod to Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turf '93. It features a black upper and white overlays. Meanwhile, Fire Red and Metallic Gold colors nod to Sanders' gridiron glory with the San Francisco 49ers.
Best of all, it incorporates elements of Sanders' old-school trainers into James' modern hoop shoes. The iconic midfoot strap from Sanders' sneakers, paired with court-ready Air Zoom cushioning, is an unstoppable combination.
LeBron James x Deion Sanders
Sanders wore Nike throughout his legendary two-sport career and stood out on the sneaker market during the golden era of Nike footwear. He left the brand for a brief stint with Under Armour before eventually reuniting with Nike in 2023.
Meanwhile, James faced a difficult decision of choosing between sneaker brands as a high school senior. Still, he made arguably the right call of partnering with Nike as a teenager. James went on to sign a lifetime contract with Nike worth over $1 billion.
The Nike LeBron 21 "Prime 93" is not the first collaboration between James and Sanders, but it might be the best. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
