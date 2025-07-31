The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low "Lakers Home" Drops on August 1
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant inspired athletes and fans with his patented "Mamba Mentality." In recent years, sneakerheads have had to adopt Bryant's dedication to hard work in order to buy his signature Nike sneakers.
However, the supply has steadily grown to meet the high demand. While no Nike Kobe sneaker release is ever a layup, fans should have a clear path to the rim with the upcoming drop.
The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro "Lakers Home" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, August 1. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $190 in adult sizes at Nike and Foot Locker.
Once they sell out, consumers can find the kicks on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Any release from the Nike Kobe line will garner attention, especially in Lakers-themed colorways. However, there are some clear indicators that this will be a wide release.
First, the kicks are dropping on the Nike website and not the Nike SNKRS app. Secondly, it is an EM (Engineered Mesh), not an Elite (Flyknit) version of the Nike Kobe 9 Low. Lastly, it is the first of several team-inspired colorways scheduled to drop.
The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro is slated to drop in five classic "Team Bank" colorways before the start of the upcoming basketball season: White and Court Purple (Lakers Home), Black, Wolf Grey, University Red, and Royal Blue.
Best of all, each version has a message stitched on the inside of the tongues. "Resilience," "Relentless," and "Obsession" are among the words stitched into the tongues. It is a truly nice touch by Nike to pay tribute to Bryant's mindset.
The "Lakers Home" colorway sports a white upper contrasted by Court Purple Nike Swoosh and Kobe Sheath logos. Lastly, speckling on the midsole provides an elevated touch to the team bank colorway.
The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low made its first return since April 2014 earlier this spring on the "Mambacita" colorway. The performance model features an Engineered Mesh upper, Nike React foam, cable lacing system, and the legendary traction pattern that stands the test of time.
While not all Nike Kobe sneaker drops are equal, they all demand our attention. Athletes and fans wanting to scoop up a pair of Bryant's ninth signature sneaker in a classic team colorway should be able to do so with ease before the start of the new basketball season.
Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
