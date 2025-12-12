Jazz vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 12
The Memphis Grizzlies are slowly turning around their season, winning seven of their last 10 games heading into Friday’s matchup with the Utah Jazz.
Utah hasn’t been as bad as it was in the 2024-25 season, but the team has struggled on the road, going 2-8 in 10 games.
So, it’s not a surprise that the Grizzlies are heavily favored at home in this game as they look to crack into the top eight in the Western Conference. Memphis has gone on a run without Ja Morant recently, moving to 11-13 in the 2025-26 season.
The Grizzlies are up to 18th in the league in net rating, but they are just 6-6 against the spread at home. Can they cover in this Western Conference clash?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Friday night’s matchup.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jazz +7.5 (-115)
- Grizzlies -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +225
- Grizzlies: -278
Total
- 240.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Jazz vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 12
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), KJZZ
- Jazz record: 8-15
- Grizzlies record: 11-13
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Elijah Harkless – out
- Walker Kessler – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Georges Niang – out
- John Tonje – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
- Cody Williams – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Ja Morant – questionable
- GG Jackson – out
- John Konchar – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Jahmal Mashack – questionable
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- Javon Small – out
- Olivier Maxence-Prosper – questionable
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Lauri Markkanen OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-146)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA prop bets column why I’m buying a bounce-back showing from Markkanen in this matchup:
Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen is taking 8.3 shots per game from beyond the arc this season – the second-highest total of his career – and he’s averaging 3.0 made 3s per game (36.1 percent).
So, I’m buying him in a favorable matchup on Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies are allowing 14.5 3-pointers per game (25th in the NBA) and they rank 21st in the league in opponent 3-point percentage.
That sets up well for Markkanen, who has knocked down three or more shots from beyond the arc in 11 of his 22 games this season.
As long as the volume remains there for the Jazz star, he’s worth a look against a short-handed Grizzlies team that has struggled defensively when Zach Edey (stress reaction in his ankle) is out of the lineup.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
The trends say to avoid the Jazz in this matchup, as they’re just 2-8 on the road and 3-7 against the spread, but I’m fading this Memphis team with Zach Edey and several other rotation players out on Friday.
Memphis has turned a corner in recent weeks, but it did just lose Zach Edey to a stress reaction in his ankle.
That's a major blow for the Grizzlies, as they are +17.7 points per 100 possessions with Edey on the floor this season and -8.1 points per 100 possessions when he's off. The former lottery pick has transformed the Memphis defense in the 11 games that he's played in.
So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Washington hang around in this game, especially since Memphis is just 6-6 against the spread at home.
The Jazz are one of the worst teams in the league, but they have been better offensively than many expected this season, ranking 21st in offensive rating and 13th in points per game.
I think that helps them hang around on Friday night.
Pick: Jazz +7.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
