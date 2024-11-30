Travis Kelce Debuts Heartfelt Custom Cleats in Chiefs Win
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 19-17 in a special Black Friday game. Not only did the defending champions pull off another narrow victory, but Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce looked like his old self.
Kelce grabbed seven receptions for 68 yards. Even better, Kelce used his footwear to raise awareness for a good cause. Football fans know the NFL Pro Bowl tight end wears Air Jordan 11 cleats every game, but they have never seen this colorway before.
Kelce debuted a custom colorway of the Air Jordan 11 as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats annual campaign. Kelce's kicks were designed to help raise awareness for his Eighty-Seven & Running nonprofit foundation.
Kelce's foundation provides resources and support to disadvantaged youth in the areas of education, business, athletics, STEM, and the arts. Football fans can support Kelce's organization by visiting its website.
Kelce's custom colorway sported a gold mesh upper contrasted by a red patent leather mudguard and embroidered Jumpman logos on the ankles. The words "Ignition Lab" and "Eighty Seven & Running" appear in white alongside the laces and outsoles.
The popular footwear artist and designer Mache is responsible for these beautiful cleats. Mache has a long history of working with top NFL and MLB players on designing custom cleats.
Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs debuted several custom Nike Kobe cleats earlier this season that were created by Mache. Additionally, MLB Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes used Mache's services on a pair patriotic cleats that raised awareness for a veteran's charity this past summer.
Fans can count on Kelce continuing to wear fire Air Jordan 11 cleats on the field this season, but it will be hard to top yesterday's custom colorway. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.