Under Armour Launches "Let Them Talk" Campaign for March Madness
With the men's and women's NCAA Basketball Tournaments upon us, teams are ready to make their mark on history. A big part of success in the Spring is tuning out the naysayers.
To mark the start of March Madness, Under Armour launched its latest campaign, "Let Them Talk," created in partnership with video creator collective RDCWorld.
This series focuses on the coverage surrounding the Big Dance and delivers a powerful message: "While the world is full of opinions, true athletes stay focused on their game."
Combining RDCWorld's humor with the intensity of basketball culture, "Let Them Talk" brings to life the mindset of Under Armour's top athletes. It's about those who don't just hear the doubters but use the noise as fuel to reach new heights.
The University of South Carolina Women's Basketball team star in the first installment with Dawn Staley taking center stage. The legendary coach shows what it means to tune out the critics and let your performance speak for itself.
Not only is South Carolina an Under Armour school, but its star player is a Curry Brand athlete. MiLaysia Fulwiley said:
"Being part of Under Armour's 'Let Them Talk' campaign is a huge honor. Basketball is about more than just the game—it's about who you are, how you carry yourself, and how you silence the noise."
Fulwiley continued, "This campaign shows that, highlighting how we prove ourselves on the court and handle the pressure—no matter what people say or who it's coming from. There will always be noise and distractions, but we focus on handling our business, and our game speaks for itself."
Basketball fans and sneakerheads can expect new episodes rolling out throughout March and April across streaming services.
Additionally, Under Armour's digital platforms and social media will make the series available to everyone. It will feature a star-studded lineup of Under Armour athletes ready to prove that when it comes to success, words mean nothing—performance says it all.
