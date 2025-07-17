Kelsey Plum Unveils Under Armour Shoes for WNBA All-Star Game
Not only is the weather hot, but the basketball world is on fire as it prepares for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Week in Indianapolis. Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum is turning up the temperature with her All-Star Game kicks.
Plum is an Under Armour athlete and a face of the brand's women's basketball division. For the big game, Plum will debut the UA Breakthru 5 in a player-exclusive "Plumberry" colorway.
The hoop shoes are a reboot of one of Plum's favorite PE's from last season, drawing inspiration from one of her favorite snacks: berry smoothies.
This custom colorway of the UA Breakthru 5 features a flooded light pink with speckles, a color effect achieved by blending strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries.
The heel tab features a classic red and white straw pattern with a tab on the tongue of the shoe reading "Plum-Berry".
Healthy snacks are a big part of Plum's daily routine, and with last year's PEs so well received, she and Under Armour wanted to bring them back and make them available to the public.
To celebrate the festivities, Under Armour is rolling out a smoothie truck in downtown Indianapolis from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 18. Fans can sample Plum's favorite recipe, preview the sneakers, and enjoy gear giveaways throughout the day.
Plum will make an appearance at the truck around 1 p.m. local time on Friday before heading to the Dick's Sporting Goods space at W Live to talk about the sneakers at 2 p.m.
Luckily for athletes and fans, the 'Plumberry' PE's will be available for purchase through DSG and via Under Armour's website starting on Friday, July 18.
