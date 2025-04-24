Adidas Climacool: Minimalism Meets Breakthrough Innovation
Next Friday, May 2, adidas will officially launch its latest footwear innovation: the Climacool. It is a design-forward slip-on that redefines lightweight performance through minimalist mastery.
Engineered through cutting-edge 3D printing technology, the Climacool delivers more — by weighing less. It is adidas' most design-forward silhouette yet.
The Climacool reimagines everyday footwear by emphasizing adaptive comfort, lightweight breathability, and a sleek, minimalist design.
Drawing inspiration from adaptive structures in architecture, its seamless design flexes and flows with the foot. There is no excess, no bulk, just pure performance woven into every fiber.
Climacool's open lattice structure is at the heart of the design, offering 360° airflow that keeps you cool from every angle.
The seamless fit hugs your foot like a second skin, adapting to your every move, while soft heel pillows, built-in arch support, and a unisex fit ensures all-day wearability.
Subtle ghost stripes are etched into its sculpted form. It provides the adidas branding while also creating a futuristic aesthetic that moves effortlessly between performance and style.
To bring the shoe’s story to life, adidas partnered with longtime collaborator and visionary artist Gabriel Moses, whose signature use of shadow and light transforms Climacool into a moving meditation on form and flow.
“Climacool exists to push boundaries, and it’s something I align with as an artist,” said Moses in a press release.
Originally debuted in limited quantities through adidas CONFIRMED, the Climacool will now be available globally for $140 in adult sizes online.
Consumers can purchase the shoe on adidas CONFIRMED and at select retail locations including: NYC 5th Ave, NYC Broadway, NYC Spring Street, Miami Aventura, Chicago Wicker Park, LA Abbot Kinney, LA Melrose, Downtown LA, and Las Vegas Blvd.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
