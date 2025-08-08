Sean Wotherspoon Reveals Rugged Teva Footwear Collaboration
From Nike to adidas and Porsche to Gap, designer and artist Sean Wotherspoon has certainly imprinted his stamp on the sneaker and lifestyle industries. The innovative collaborator has now returned to the shoe game with a new limited-edition collection alongside outdoor footwear and lifestyle brand Teva.
Wotherspoon explored Teva's rich archive to put his unique spin - and signature color palette - on three models.
The Teva x Sean Wotherspoon collection launching on August 14 includes the Wraptor Shoe and Sandal, plus the Hurricane XLT2, a brand staple.
A model from the early 2000s, the Wraptor Shoe and Sandal return through Wotherspoon's lens as both have been updated for multi-terrain use, while making a fashion statement on the trail.
Both models feature patterns pulled from the Teva archive combined with Wotherspoon's bright color combinations. From a design standpoint, the Wraptors are built on Teva's archival 360-degree strapping system, quick-release buckles, and nylon plates for added stability.
“Working with Teva on this collection gave me the chance to explore design through movement,” Wotherspoon said. “We pushed into the archive, experimented with materials and colors,
and built something that feels nostalgic but ready for wherever you take it.”
According to Teva, the campaign for this launch was imagined by Wotherspoon and brings the spirit of the collaboration to life through an "archival-inspired cast and retro-futurist storytelling."
The creative elements also aligns with Teva’s For Playground Earth brand anthem, a reminder that the outdoors is a space for magic, wonder, and play.
The Teva x Sean Wotherspoon collection - featuring the Wraptor Shoe ($215), Wraptor Sandal ($200), and Hurricane XLT2 ($100) - launches globally on August 14 at teva.com and select global retailers.
The brand will also host a limited-time pop-up experience in Japan to preview the collection August 8-10, with Wotherspoon attending.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the outdoor and lifestyle spaces and everywhere in between.
