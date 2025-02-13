Athletic Propulsion Labs Reveals New Euphoria Running Shoe
Luxury performance footwear brand Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) has added a new silhouette in the running category that features the company's latest revolutionary technology.
APL's Euphoria is highlighted by a Naked Net upper, an ultra-breathable, lightweight material that provides exceptional support while feeling as if it’s barely there.
Launching in five colorways for men and women, the Euphoria is positioned by the brand to "Run Naked." Beneath the Naked Net upper is APL's Heavenly Ride midsole that gives runners a "luxuriously" soft and responsive foundation that helps you forget how hard the ground actually feels.
The soft Lycra collar and zonal heel cushions - combined with the midsole - cradles the foot in all-day comfort. A strategically placed midfoot stability strap keeps the foot secure as you move, while the three-piece rubber outsole - with a multi-directional traction pattern - provides confidence on any surface.
“The APL Euphoria further solidifies our commitment to beautiful performance and is an experience unlike any other product we have introduced," said APL co-founders, Adam and Ryan Goldston.
"Our newest innovation, Naked Net, is the hero of the silhouette with its ultra-breathable, lightweight construction," continued the Goldston brothers. "It is reinforced by a nearly invisible thread that serves as a structural spine, seamlessly vanishing into the design like light refracting on water."
"Delicate in appearance yet unwavering in support, it provides a barely-there feel with uncompromising stability, wrapping the foot in an intricate balance of form and function," they added.
Full technology details of the APL Euphoria include an ultra-Breathable Naked Net Upper which lets air flow freely throughout to mimic the feel of wearing nothing on your feet, and a TechLoom tongue with integrated gussets that provide a personalized fit.
Additionally, a smooth sculpted midsole with APL’s Heavenly Ride foam compound that is engineered for maximum comfort for the softest ride possible. A 5mm APL Soufflé sockliner with an 8mm drop from the heel to the forefoot that places a runner’s foot in a natural position. Lastly, a three-piece rubber outsole with multi-direction pattern which offers great traction indoors and out.
The APL Euphoria is available now for $290 exclusively at AthleticPropulsionLabs.com, at APL’s Flagship Store Experiences at The Grove in Los Angeles and in SoHo In New York City and at ShopBop, Revolve, and Level Shoe.
