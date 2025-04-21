Celtics Legend Bob Cousy Inspired New P.F. Flyers "Captain Collection"
Classic American sneaker brand P.F. Flyers - made famous in pop culture by the 1993 film "The Sandlot" - is bringing back an iconic design element in a new collection inspired by a NBA legend.
The Massachusetts-based brand has a long-standing relationship with Celtics great Bob Cousy - dating back to1958 when they came together for the first athletic shoe endorsement ever - and P.F. Flyers' The Captain Collection is inspired by the Hall of Fame point guard.
Featuring the return of the fan-favorite double pinstripe sidewall, the collection includes the Center Vintage shoe in high and low versions, in multiple colorways.
The heavyweight canvas is built with a thicker weave, yet still breathable for everyday wear and the classic P.F. Flyers ankle patch is highlighted on the high top version.
A staple of both basketball courts and baseball diamonds throughout the past 80 years, the brand's canvas and rubber silhouette now combines a retro look and feel with modern craftsmanship.
The brand’s Posture Foundation magic wedge insole is designed for body-aligning stability and all-day comfort while the ribbed toe bumper is an updated version of the iconic P.F. Flyers toe bumper.
According to P.F. Flyers, the updated Center Vintage is designed for champions on the courts and diamonds, while embodying the spirit of everyday confidence.
To promote the new collection, P.F. Flyers brought together captains of four sandlot baseball teams in the Carolina Sandlot Collective for a North Carolina photoshoot.
Prior to the NBA season, P.F. Flyers relaunched the Cousy All-American to continue to celebrate the icon and member of the league's 25th, 25th, 50th and 75th anniversary teams plus Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree in 2019.
P.F. Flyers' Captain Collection is available now at PFFlyers.com in high ($80) and low ($75) versions. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneakers news from the hardwood, diamond and beyond.
