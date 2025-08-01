Depop Champions Skate Culture for Tony Hawk's New Video Game
Skate culture is picked up and embraced by every new generation of athletes and fans. This summer, two titans in apparel and skateboarding are teaming up for an epic collaboration.
In July, Depop kicked off its partnership with pro-skaters Riley Hawk and Nora Vasconcello to celebrate their collaboration with Pro-Skating Legend Tony Hawk for the launch of his Pro Skater 3 + 4 video game.
Depop will be featured in the game, merging fashion and skateboarding culture. Players can express their style through an in-game Depop-branded "Create-A-Skater" pack, which features special clothing, shoes, and branded skateboards.
Depop will bring the video game integration to its digital platform, where Depop-ers will have the opportunity to shop exclusive drops and closet edits from iconic Tony Hawk Pro Skater partners, featuring archival gems, one-of-one womenswear pieces, skatewear, prototype boards, and more:
- Canadian pro-skater Andy Anderson: Users can shop Andy's personal collection of apparel staples alongside memorabilia, including prototype boards, his off-market pro model shoe, and skatewear.
- Graffiti artist and skateboarder NECKFACE: Launching an exclusive collection of one-of-one, unique womenswear pieces sourced on Depop customized by NECKFACE
- Musician KennyHoopla: Celebrating having his music featured in the new game, Kenny curated a collection of rare merchandise and equipment on Depop , including pieces ranging from true vintage to Y2K to archival gems.
The campaign is fronted by pro-skaters Riley Hawk and Nora Vasconcello, who represent a new generation of athletes blending fashion, identity, and freedom of expression.
With millions of users inspired by streetwear and gaming, and a fast-growing menswear category, this partnership is a natural move for Depop - connecting past and future generations of skaters through fashion, creativity, and community.
