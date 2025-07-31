Adidas Drops Donovan Mitchell's Sneakers in "Team" Pack
During the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell debuted his seventh signature adidas basketball shoe. Since then, the adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 officially launched in the "Camp" colorway.
Later this week, adidas and Mitchell are building on the momentum by releasing the "Team" pack. The monochromatic colorways that are perfect for any hooper's team.
The adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 "Team" pack will hit shelves on August 1 for $120 in adult sizes. Shoppers can buy the basketball shoes exclusively on adidas.com, select adidas stores, as well as select retailers.
Adidas designed Mitchell's seventh signature sneaker to complement his explosive playing style and relentless drive on the court. Even better, it provides unmatched versatility with its colorways.
The adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 is engineered for next-gen speed, precision, and confidence on the court. As one of the faces of adidas Basketball, Mitchell's kicks feature adidas' most advanced performance tech yet.
Tech specs for the adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 include a combination of Lightstrike Pro/Lightstrike dual cushioning technologies designed for unmatched energy return and long-lasting support.
Meanwhile, the Herringbone Traction comes equipped with a multi-directional rubber outsole for optimal traction, and the TPU Containment Shank cradles the foot for locked-in lateral support.
Lastly, the most noticeable part of the silhouette is the Zippered Shroud, which provides additional lockdown support. Mitchell's signature "Spida" logo completes the flawless look.
Hoopers and fans can shop Mitchell's complete signature selection on the adidas website. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
