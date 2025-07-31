LeBron James Officially Unveils Nike LeBron 23 "Wear-Test" Version
The hype surrounding LeBron James' 23rd signature Nike basketball shoe has steadily grown throughout the summer. Earlier this week, James was spotted testing out an early version of the Nike LeBron 23 during an off-season workout.
On Thursday evening, James proved he had nothing to hide when it came to his upcoming hoop shoe.
The league's all-time leading scorer posted a photo dump on Instagram, which included a clear look at a wear-test version of the Nike LeBron 23.
Once footwear news outlets began sharing the pictures online, James quoted Bleacher Report on his Instagram story and provided some exciting news.
"Those just the wear test version! Will leak... (thinking emoji) maybe a colorway that's insane! Year 23 gonna be (four screaming face emojis). I promise y'all," wrote James.
As James said, this is just an early sample of the Nike LeBron 23. All Nike branding and logos were removed. The all-black colorway is designed to conceal the design of the unreleased shoe.
However, we can tell that the Nike LeBron 23 features a similar low-cut silhouette to recent models. Additionally, the lateral forefoot side graphic is a nod to the crown of James' Nike signature logo.
Currently, there are no official images, pricing, tech specs, or release dates for the Nike LeBron 23. However, fans should expect an official launch announcement from Nike within the next month.
In the meantime, online shoppers can check out the signature Nike LeBron collection at Nike.com. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
