Nike Launches Ja Morant's Third Basketball Shoe on August 5
It has been a busy off-season for Ja Morant. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard has made stops in Atlanta and New York, and is currently in Asia as part of his Nike World Tour. The campaign will culminate in the launch of his third signature sneaker — the Nike Ja 3.
Select fans got their hands on the extremely limited edition 'NY vs. NY' colorway last month. The kicks were out of reach for most fans, as they only dropped during Morant's swing through New York City as part of his tour.
Now, the Nike Ja 3 will soon officially launch worldwide in the 'Light Show' colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what online shoppers must know to buy the highly anticipated basketball shoe.
Release Information
The Nike Ja 3 will launch in the 'Light Show' colorway at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, August 5. Online shoppers can buy the hoop shoes in adult ($125) and big kid ($100) sizing on the Nike SNKRS app and Foot Locker.
It is safe to assume the Nike Ja 3 'Light Show' colorway will sell out quickly upon its release. That is when online shoppers can try their luck on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
The 'Light Show' colorway is a special design that reflects Morant's ability to shine when the lights come on after countless hours grinding in the dark to be great. It features a white and grey scratch pattern with a bright "Ja" graffiti-style hit.
Fans who miss out on the 'Light Show' colorway should not fret, as Morant's third signature sneaker is scheduled to drop in several more exciting colorways throughout 2025 and 2026.
Tech Specs
The Nike Ja 3 is light, tough, and a game-changer with full-length Hybrid ZoomX foam. "ZoomX is crazy responsive," said Morant. "I call it that jet fuel."
The micro-traction outsole pattern features all-over mini Ja logos, so he can cook his opponents and leave his stamp on the game. "With this grip, I can break defenders off any time I want," said Morant.
The breathable mesh upper cuts down on weight, while the TPU claw marks add lateral and medial stability for the highest-flying players.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
