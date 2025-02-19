Foot Locker is dropping retro New Balance sneakers in exclusive styles
Foot Locker just enjoyed a huge weekend at the NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco. Now, the global footwear retailer is back with exclusive colorways of two popular sneakers.
On Thursday, February 20, Foot Locker will be exclusively launching two new colorways of the New Balance 1000.
The silhouette embodies the bold, futuristic aesthetics of the late '90s and early 2000s, refreshed for a new generation of sneaker enthusiasts.
The New Balance 1000, originally released in 1999, re-emerges with its tech-inspired design featuring mesh underlays, intricate synthetic overlays, and a segmented sole unit that boasts ABZORB cushioning for ultimate comfort and stability.
To mark this milestone, New Balance has partnered with musical artists Darkoo and Eladio Carrión to bring these releases to life through a campaign that celebrates innovation, heritage, and self-expression.
The 1000 releases in a 'Navy/Dusk Shower/Pearl Grey/Sunfade Pink' colorway in Men's ($150) and Grade School ($105) sizes and a 'Mineral/Sea Salt/Angora/Peach/Blossom' colorway in Women's sizing ($150).
Meanwhile, the New Balance 740 makes a return to Foot Locker as a fan-favorite runner for everyday wear. With a fusion of retro vibes and modern comfort—the New Balance 740 offers a lightweight feel with the classic look of the early 2000s.
The vibrant, eye-catching style is available now in 'Concord Grape/Phantom/White' and 'White/Blue/Gold' colorways for Women's sizing ($110) and 'Navy/White' and 'Heron/Gold' in Men's sizing ($110).
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear and apparel news from the sports world and beyond.
