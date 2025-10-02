Game On: Reebok and PlayStation Unveil Epic Sneaker Collection
Reebok and PlayStation are both synonymous with the best of the '90s. Both brands were on the cutting edge of innovation and were fixtures in popular culture during the decade.
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of the original PlayStation console, the brand has linked up with Reebok on a new collection that is sure to bring all the '90s vibes that we all love.
The Reebok x PlayStation collection features three co-branded sneakers: the InstaPump Fury 94, Pump Omni Zone II, and the Workout Plus.
Each shoe is connected with the country where the first PlayStation console debuted: Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Launching this month, "these sneakers honor both brands' legacies through thoughtful design and nostalgic details."
The InstaPump Fury 94 (Japan) comes equipped with sock liners in anniversary gray, a pump ball boasts a "Press Play" feature, and the tongue label is designed after the classic PlayStation memory card. Also, a hangtag with dual PlayStation 30th and Reebok Pump branding for a special touch. Hidden text inside the label reveals the original launch date "1994年12月3日" (12/3/1994).
The Pump Omni Zone II (U.S. $220 in adult sizes). Along with sock liners in anniversary gray, the Pump Omni Zone II features two lace options with metal tips and a removable lacelock cable attachment. Styled in PlayStation's signature colors, the custom pump ball features a hidden memory card graphic. The original launch date “9/9/1995” is hidden inside the label.
The Workout Plus (U.K.) also features sock liners in anniversary gray, metal tips complementing the two lace options with a removable lacelock cable attachment, and an internal arch band for enhanced fit. The hidden text inside the label features the original launch date "9/29/1995." PlayStation's classic circle, triangle, and square buttons, alongside Reebok's vector logo, inspired the plastic lace dubraes.
"This collection is a time machine," said Mubi Ali, Global Senior Product Marketing Manager at Reebok.
"It's for the after-school music TV kids: grunge in their headphones, wheels at their feet, and a dial-up world that felt wide open. We've brought those memories to life in every stitch, lace, and pump."
The Reebok x PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection will be available mid-October at select retailers in the U.S., Japan, and the U.K. in limited quantities. For more information, stay tuned on PlayStation.com for further updates.
