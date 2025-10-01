Caitlin Clark Rocks Nike Air Max Sneakers in Fever's Final Game
The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Indiana Fever 107-98 in a win-or-go-home Game 5 matchup in the WNBA Playoffs. The loss ended a truly disappointing season for the Fever.
Caitlin Clark did not play after mid-July due to a groin injury. Clark substituted her role as the offensive engine for bench-leader. Part of her duties included hyping up teammates with her shoes.
For the start of the WNBA Playoffs, Clark excited her teammates by wearing all-black Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. She eventually ditched the iconic sneakers and wore the Nike Air Max 1 during last night's loss.
Just like her offensive repertoire, Clark's sneaker rotation is unpredictable. She will wear highly expensive and exclusive kicks or lace-up general-release shoes that are often found on discount racks.
Last night she wore more affordable shoes with the Nike Air Max 1 '87 in the 'Light Smoke Grey' colorway. The shoes were last released over two years ago, and are no longer available for retail.
However, fans can find other colorways of the model for under $100 in adult sizes or design their own style ($175) at Nike.com.
As for the sneakers, shoppers cannot go wrong with any version of the Nike Air Max 1. First released in 1987, the silhouette is one of the most popular models from Nike's most recognizable sneaker lines.
It was the first shoe to use Max Air technology and is still considered one of the most comfortable classic sneakers.
The upper mixes real and synthetic materials for a layered look. Meanwhile, the Max Air unit in the heel provides lightweight cushioning. Lastly, the Rubber Waffle outsole offers durable traction and heritage style.
Additionally, fans can further replicate Clark's look with the Stranger Things x Indiana Fever Hoodie for $90 in adult sizes at Nike, Dick's Sporting Goods, and the Fever team shop.
While this season was disheartening for Clark's massive fanbase, there are silver linings. Not only should she be fully healthy next season, but her signature line with Nike has already begun rolling out.
Nike has not yet unveiled Clark's first signature basketball shoe, but her signature apparel is finally hitting shelves. Fans can rep the 'CC' logo on newly-released shirts, with more clothing options dropping this fall and winter.
Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear and apprel news from the WNBA and beyond.
More WNBA Footwear News
Ranking Caitlin Clark's signature logo among WNBA players.
The Reebok Angel Reese 1 sold out in minutes.
Five WNBA players who deserve a signature shoe right now.
The top ten most popular shoes of the 2025 WNBA season.
Nike greenlights A'ja Wilson's second signature basketball shoe.