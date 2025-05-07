Giannis Antetokounmpo Wears $60 Nike Shoes in Adorable Huggies Ad
As a father of a one-year-old who is also an NBA fan and a sneakerhead, Giannis Antetokounmpo's newest ad feels like a move engineered specifically for my algorithm.
Antetokounmpo and his daughter, Eva, star in a new campaign for the Huggies Little Movers HuggFit 360° slip-on diaper (available on Huggies.com).
The cinematic ad spot features the father-daughter duo on the basketball court, set to the beat of Ludacris' "Stand Up."
For sneakerheads, they will notice the red and black Nike sneakers on the feet of the Milwaukee Bucks power forward. Antetokounmpo is wearing the Nike Giannis Immortality 4 in the "Bred" colorway.
The Nike Giannis Immortality 4 "Bred" dropped in December 2024 for $80 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can now buy the hoop shoes at a discounted price of $60 on the Nike website.
The Nike Giannis Immortality 4 sports a sleek, supportive heel shape combined with an upgraded traction pattern. Meanwhile, the internal containment system allows players to control every movement on court.
Athletes and fans can choose from seven other colorways of the Nike Giannis Immortality 4. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo's latest signature model, the Nike Giannis Freak 6, is available in multiple colorways, and its prices range from $85 to $140.
Bigger than sneakers, the Antetokounmpo family and Huggies have a shared mission to help families in need. With nearly 1 in 2 U.S. families with young children experiencing diaper need, Giannis and his wife Mariah are longtime supporters of the Milwaukee Diaper Mission, a member of National Diaper Bank Network.
To celebrate the partnership, Huggies is proud to donate $100,000 worth of diapers to Milwaukee Diaper Bank, in addition to its ongoing commitment to National Diaper Bank Network which supports local diaper banks across the country.
As founding sponsors of Diaper Bank Network, Huggies has donated nearly 300 million diapers and wipes since 2011.
Giannis and Mariah recently announced the birth of their fourth child, Aria Capri. It is safe to assume the newborn baby will rock Huggies diapers and her dad's Nike sneakers.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More Sneakers News
James Harden's adidas sneakers are dropping in the "Ice Metallic" colorway.
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" drops Saturday.
A'ja Wilson's Nike sneakers sold out in 5 Minutes — restock coming soon.
Donovan Mitchell's seventh adidas sneaker drops early in Cleveland for the NBA Playoffs.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander honors his mom with a new all-black colorway of his Converse sneakers.