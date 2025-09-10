New Balance Numeric Redesigns a Classic Tennis Shoe for Skateboarding
The 1990s era continues to be a major inspiration for sneaker brands around the world, as New Balance has reintroduced and reclassified a cross-trainer from the past.
New Balance's Numeric category has brought back the 770 trainer that was embraced by the tennis community thirty years ago but now arrives with a new function: skateboarding.
Rebuilt with a more lifestyle look and feel than its predecessor, the latest iteration is considered an elevated hybrid sneaker that is ready for the street, court, and gym, according to a New Balance press release.
The New Balance Numeric 770 ($124.99 in adult sizes) will be available globally on Friday, Sept. 12 at selected retailers and newbalance.com.
The Numeric 770 is relaunching in two colorways: Black/Grey and Grey/Black/Purple. It takes the best part of the original version and reinterprets it for the world of skate.
Technology featured includes an integrated counter reinforcer footframe system that wraps the heel and bisects the midsole to offer added stability.
Additional tech specs include an internal, hidden loop that offers optional lace protection. Meanwhile, a molded PU performance insoles blend comfort and impact absorption. The internal tongue-centering strap helps secure the foot in place. Lastly, a special Numeric tongue label features '90s-inspired aesthetics.
The New Balance Numeric division was established in 2013 and touts skateboarding shoes with some of the same technologies found in the brand's performance running models.
Similar FuelCell midsole set-ups, FantomFit support structure, and ABZORB insoles. Numeric's skate team includes the likes of such stars as Tiago Lemos, Jamie Foy, Andrew Reynolds, and Brandon Westgate, among others.
New Balance Numeric continues to reintroduce classic silhouettes in fresh ways that excite new generations of sneakerheads and skaters. So, fans of the brand can expect more heat throughout the fall and winter.
Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the skateboarding world and beyond.
